‘Near enough Lady Elizabeth’ performed on stage at Day-Mer

6 saat önce
0 82 Bir dakikadan az

Day-Mer Square Stage in North London, which has brought to light social problems to the stage for many years, met with the audience of Dario Fo’s ‘Near enough Lady Elizabeth’(Neredeyse Kadın: Elizabeth).

Within the scope of the 30th Day-Mer festival week which is being organised by Turkish and Kurdish Community Solidarity Center (Day-Mer) Culture and Art Festival, saw the performance Dario Fo’s ‘Near enough Lady Elizabeth’ which was translated by Füsun Demirel saw London Square Stage performed the play on Saturday and Sunday.

‘Near enough Lady Elizabeth’ was on stage for tonight nights and performed by London Square Stage, directed by Rahime Simpson, performing in the act were actors Zeynep Güneş, Bilgen Telli, Irmak Demir, Cevdet Armutlu, Emrah Er, Cem Ok, Memo Güzel and Barış Kaygun.

Fatma Binboğa the costume director saw that the costumes were elaborate and fitting with the time period, the stage decor was set by Ayşe Nurdoğan and Hayrullah Cinpolat and the lighting by Metin Sağır. The audience filled the theatre room, with theatre lovers showed great interest to the play and enjoying the part of the 30th Day-Mer Festival weeks programme, which will continue until Sunday, 7 June.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

4 gün önce
290

Day-Mer Festival starts of with a reception

4 gün önce
511

30. DAY-MER Kültür ve Sanat Festivali resepsiyonla başladı

3 hafta önce
1.052

En köklü festival, Selda Bağcan ve Moğollar’ı toplumla buluşturacak

4 Mayıs 2019
322

Day-Mer bir etkinlikle Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Aslan ve Hüseyin İnan’ı anacak

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin