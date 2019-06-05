“Political Justice, the New Era and the Kurdish Issue” panel took place at BAF

A panel titled “Political Justice, the New Era and the Kurdish Issue” was held on Thursday 30 May as part of the 9th Alevi Festival week in the British Alevi Federation.

Dr Deniz Çiftçi and Dr Orhan Gazi Ertekin attended the panel as a speaker.

In the panel titled “Political Justice, the New Era and the Kurdish Issue” which is the continuation of the panels on discussing the Kurdish issue in the political framework and with which title ‘We should address the Turkish question’,

When these changes and concepts are taken into consideration, the panel discusses the ways in which the Kurdish issue should be dealt with and the actors by Dr Deniz Çiftçi and Dr Orhan Gazi Ertekin, in the light of recent developments, the new phase of the Kurdish question came and the new dynamic and actors that the Kurdish problem gained in the process.

The founding member and co-president of the Democratic Judiciary Association Dr Orhan Gazi Ertekin was the first speaker in the panel.

Speaking after Dr Ertekin, was Dr Deniz Çiftçi who completing his doctorate in politics and international relations, Dr Çiftçi recived his second PhD degree in the field of Theology, The Philosophy of Religion at Cambridge University.

Following the 15-minute presentations of the speakers, Deniz Çiftçi and Dr. Prof. Dr. Orhan Gazi Ertekin, answered the questions asked by the participants and detailed the questions about the panel.