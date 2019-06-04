Barış Küçük named as victim stabbed in Haringey

33-year-old Barış Küçük has been named as the man that was fatally stabbed in the leg on Saturday 1 June.

Barış Küçük

Detectives are hunting a knifeman after 33-year-old Barış Küçük was stabbed in a suspected street robbery at the weekend lost his fight for life in hospital.

Küçük was stabbed in the leg in Haringey by a thug apparently trying to steal his mobile phone.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Seven Sisters Road shortly after 3 am on Saturday. Mr Küçük was taken to a north London hospital but died yesterday.

