Barış Küçük named as victim stabbed in Haringey

Detectives are hunting a knifeman after 33-year-old Barış Küçük was stabbed in a suspected street robbery at the weekend lost his fight for life in hospital.

Küçük was stabbed in the leg in Haringey by a thug apparently trying to steal his mobile phone.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Seven Sisters Road shortly after 3 am on Saturday. Mr Küçük was taken to a north London hospital but died yesterday.