Thousands of people attended the 9th British Alevi Festival

On Sunday 2 June, the last day of the 9th British Alevi Festival organised by the British Alevi Federation with the British Alevi Cultural Centre and the Cemevi, took place at Hackney Downs, with thousands of people joining together to celebrate.

This year marked the 9th festival the weeklong events saw many people which had intense participation in the festival, with the event starting on Friday, May 24 at the Alevi Cultural Center and the Cemevi, ended on Sunday 2 June.

For days the various panels, seminars, concerts and many events are arranged 9th Britain Flame Festival primarily the United Kingdom, including Turkey and a number of the many countries of Europe association manager, civil society organisations, academics, political representatives, artists showed participation.

People who started to gather to the glorious event at Hackney Downs Park last Sunday didn’t leave the space empty until late at night, enjoying the warm weather and good entertainment. Food, drinks, books and local souvenirs were sold in tents in the festival area. CHP UK Union also opened a tent in the area of ​​the festival to raise funds in support of the mayoral candidate for Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The event started at noon in Hackney Downs Park, where artists such as Arzu Sahin, Pinhani, Can Gox, Miraz, Mehmet Tek and Selen Tek, and Deste Gunaydin took the stage. In the festival area where the artists took the stage, the participants accompanied the singers and danced the festival came to a close at 7 pm.

