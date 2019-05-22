Haringey council appoints new Mayor and Cabinet

On Tuesday 20 May Mayor Cllr Sheila Peacock returns for her fourth stint as Mayor, over her 25 years so far on the council. Along with Cllr Dana Carlin, who represents Hornsey ward as the Deputy Mayor.

She takes over the role from Cllr Gina Adamou, who has spent the last year representing Haringey and supporting charities including Ambitious About Autism and the John Dewey College.

She said: “I am thrilled to be returning to the role of Mayor of Haringey – my fourth time in the role. I love this borough and it has been a pleasure to serve it as a councillor for the last 25 years. My fundraising this year will have a big focus on supporting disabled and vulnerable children, an issue close to my heart as a former teacher. I want to say thank you to Gina, who did a great job as last year’s Mayor. I can’t wait to take over now, and represent this fantastic borough as Mayor again.”

Haringey’s Cabinet line-up was also announced at Haringey’s Annual Full Council, the cabinet members are as followed: Leader – Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Families – Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estate Renewal – Cllr Emina Ibrahim, Cabinet Member for Finance and Strategic Regeneration – Cllr Charles Adje, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Civic Services – Cllr Kaushika Amin, Cabinet Member for Communities and Equalities – Cllr Mark Blake, Cabinet Member for Local Investment and Economic Growth – Cllr Gideon Bull, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods – Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Sustainability – Cllr Kirsten Hearn and Cabinet Member for Adults and Health – Cllr Sarah James.