Turkish singer in Eurovision Song Contest 2019

THIS year will mark Turkey’s 7th year of not participating in the Eurovision Song Contes.

However, this year will see the return of Turkish singer Serhat Hacıpaşalıoğlu for San Marino.

Hacıpaşalıoğlu is a singer and TV presenter, known for hosting ‘Riziko!’, the Turkish version of US quiz show Jeopardy, will be the singer for San Marino once again after his performance in 2016 saw him on reach the semi-finals.

This year back with a catchy song named ‘Say Na Na Na’ has seen Hacıpaşalıoğlu fly into the semi-finals which will be taking place on 14 May in Tel Aviv, Israel.