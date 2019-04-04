“Turkey, TRNC and the UK Triangle in the Last 50 Years”

TURKISH Embassy in London organised conference entitled “Turkey, TRNC and the UK Triangle in the Last 50 Years” at Manchester University with the university’s Turkish and Northern Cyprus Society on Sunday 31 March.

The conference hosted a number of speakers of which Profesor Dr Ilber Ortayli, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of TRNC Kudret Özersay and Manchester Alliance Business School Senior Lecturer Prof. Ismail Erturk all took turns to speak at the conference.

With the Turkish Ambassador Ümit Yalçın and TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı and number of attendees from London travelling to the event.

Event originators Turkish and Northern Cyprus Society also saw a large number of their member join the conference.