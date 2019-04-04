5% increase to dentist charges

NHS dentist charges rise be rising by 5% in England as an inflation hike in dentistry fees mean NHS patients in England will pay £1.10 extra for a routine check-up.

The new charges, which began on Monday 1 April, will also see the cost of a set of dentures rise by £12.80 to nearly £270.

Dentistry leaders say charges are increasingly being relied on and in the future dentistry could end up as an NHS service “in name only”.

But the government said charges were important to help keep services sustainable. This charge raise also comes as the Government announced last month that NHS prescription charges would rise from £8.80 to £9.

The new charges are set to affect 3 different bands of treatment, there are:

Band 1 treatment (examination, X-rays and scale and polish) £22.70

Band 2 treatment (fillings and root canal work) £62.10

Band 3 treatment (crowns, dentures and bridges) £269.30

In a written statement to Parliament, Public Health and Primary Care Minister Steve Brine said: “The uplift continues with the aim of finding an appropriate balance between the costs paid by service users and those met by the NHS through the contributions of taxpayers.”

He clarified that there will be no changes for those who qualify for free or reduced dental care, including those under 18, under 19s in full-time education, pregnant women or those who have given birth in the previous 12 months, and those on qualifying low income benefits.