Security alerts across London ‘suspicious’ packages found at Airports Today at 3 different location across the capital 'suspicious' packages have been reported.

A building at London City Airport has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package, while at Waterloo Station a cordon is in place after a “suspicious item” was found and ‘suspicious packages’ found near were spotted this morning near Heathrow Airport.

The first package was spotted at 9.55am at The Compass Centre in Hounslow.

A Met spokesman said: “The building was evacuated as a precaution. Specialist officers attended and the package was made safe.”

It is not clear whether or not the device was a bomb or not

British Transport Police responded at Waterloo. They said “British Transport Police were called to Waterloo station at 11.40am today following reports of a suspicious package. The item is currently being assessed by specialist teams. Cordons are in place however train services continue to operate as normal at this time.”

The Met Police responded to another package half an hour later. Specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police are at the scene at London City Airport following the reports of the item.

“At approximately 12.10hrs today, Tuesday, 5 March, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at offices at City Aviation House, Royal Docks, Newham. Staff were evacuated from the building. Specialist officers are at the scene.. Enquiries are ongoing,” they said in a statement.

A spokesman for City airport said it is open and flights are operating as normal.

A Heathrow spokewoman said: “Earlier today, police responded to reports of an incident in the Compass Centre. Police response teams and the emergency services attended quickly, enabling colleagues to evacuate safely without injury.

“Heathrow Airport remains operational, flights are not impacted and passengers are able to travel as normal. The police are treating this as a criminal act and we will be assisting with this investigation.”

The incidents occurred within two hours of each other, with the buildings evacuated and road closures and cordons put up at Waterloo.

BTP, the Met Police and Scotland Yard said it was too early to confirm whether the incidents were linked and that “enquiries continue”.