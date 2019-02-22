DAYMER has organised a panel discussion called ‘Media under authoritarian rule’ which will take place on 17 March at 22 Moorefield Road, N17 6PY.

Journalist and writer Can Dundur, Ethical Journalism Network founder and chair Aidan White and Journalist Deniz Yucel will be the main speakers of the event.

Daymer has stated that:

“The main speakers will analyse the media under authoritarian rule, also they will share their experience of the Turkish government’s purge of the media and censorship of journalist seeking the truth.”

Panel tickets are available in the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/panel-discussion-media-under-authoritarian-rule-tickets-56755200332?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2jxpwvxjPdUuWiTBnYc1ZlMStoeWCIGh1v2siPe7Qh7y01_4IL9Eb4vRo

There will be no admission without a valid ticket and ID.