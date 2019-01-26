Facebook to provide 1,000 jobs in Ireland this year

FACEBOOK is set to formulate 1,000 new jobs in Ireland this year, the company’s chief operating officer has said.

Sheryl Sandberg made the announcement during a speech at a conference in Dublin on Monday.

The new roles will be across 60 teams at Facebook’s sites in Dublin, County Meath and County Cork.

The jobs will increase the company’s Irish workforce from 4,000 people to 5,000.

In November, Facebook announced it had taken out a long-term lease on a new site at the Bank Centre campus – previously home to Allied Irish Bank – in Ballsbridge, south Dublin.

All of the company’s 2,000 employees in Dublin are set to move there by 2022 and the building has space for 7,000 people.