Facebook to provide 1,000 jobs in Ireland this year

6 saat önce
0 69 Bir dakikadan az

 

FACEBOOK is set to formulate 1,000 new jobs in Ireland this year, the company’s chief operating officer has said.

Sheryl Sandberg made the announcement during a speech at a conference in Dublin on Monday.

The new roles will be across 60 teams at Facebook’s sites in Dublin, County Meath and County Cork.

The jobs will increase the company’s Irish workforce from 4,000 people to 5,000.

In November, Facebook announced it had taken out a long-term lease on a new site at the Bank Centre campus – previously home to Allied Irish Bank – in Ballsbridge, south Dublin.

All of the company’s 2,000 employees in Dublin are set to move there by 2022 and the building has space for 7,000 people.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

5 gün önce
644

İngiltere’de ırkçı saldırıya uğrayan Suriyeli mülteci çocuk Facebook’a dava açacak

4 hafta önce
332

İngiliz çift Facebook’ta toplanan yardımlarla çocuk sahibi oldu

27 Kasım 2018
234

Migrant workers in UK send £8bn to home countries

1 Kasım 2018
246

Facebook’un sinyalini verdiği değişiklikler ne anlama geliyor?

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin