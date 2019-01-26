Theresa May scraps £65 EU fee

PRIME Minister has decided to scrap the £65 fee millions of EU citizens were going to have to pay to secure the right to continue living in the UK after Brexit.

Theresa May also vowed to seek changes to the Irish backstop from the EU.

However she again declined calls to rule out a “no-deal” Brexit – and warned another EU referendum could threaten the UK’s “social cohesion”.

Conservative rebels and Labour accused her of being in denial about the scale of opposition to her Brexit deal.

May had been pressured to make the statement setting out her plan for how to proceed after MPs rejected her Brexit deal with the EU by 230 votes last week – her “plan B”.

MPs are due to vote on a modified version of the deal next Tuesday, although she gave few details about how it would be changed.

Between now and then, MPs will table a series of amendments – proposed changes to the PM’s deal – in an attempt to force through alternatives to her Brexit deal. The Commons Speaker John Bercow will choose which amendments are put to a vote.