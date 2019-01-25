IMF warns trade tensions could affect growth

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that escalating trade tensions could undermine global economic growth.

In a new report on the world economic outlook, the IMF also warns of risks from a no-deal Brexit.

For the world economy, the IMF is now predicting growth of 3.5% in 2019. In October, it forecast 3.7%.

For the UK, the report predicts growth of about 1.5% this year and next, but it also says there is substantial uncertainty around that figure.

The global figure represents weaker growth than last year.

Tariff increases imposed by the Trump administration in the US and its counterpart in Beijing have already contributed to a previous downgrade.

The IMF also expects China’s slowdown to continue. The forecast for this year and next is 6.2%.