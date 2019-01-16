Mürüde Mehmet raises awareness with children  

AN artwork that allows visitors to walk through 24,000 suspended lights is among the highlights of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival, which opened Wednesday 16 January.

The free festival features 21 outdoor installations that can be found across the financial centre, and will run every evening until January 26.

Submergence, by arts collective Squidsoup, will allow visitors to walk among strings of many thousands of glowing orbs, which change colour constantly.

Also on display is a light sculpture made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. Floating Islands is a collaboration between artist Mürüde Mehmet and local children in Tower Hamlets, who worked with Mehmet to produce the glowing sculptures which will float on Canary Wharf’s waterways.

The artwork aims to raise awareness of the waste created by single-use plastic bottles.

Additional artworks on display include a giant lit tunnel which resembles the rib cage of a whale, a multi-coloured light maze and a sparkling forest of trees.

