Hasan Taçoy: “I’m not here to promise”

TRNC National Unity Party (UBP) Secretary General and MP Hasan Taçoy attended the session held in Turkish Cypriot Community Centre on Wednesday 9th January as a main speaker.

There was an intense interest in the session held on Wednesday whereby 100 people attended.

UBP General Secretary Hasan Taçoy listened to the problems of the Turkish Cypriot community in London and evaluated the agenda in Cyprus.

Taçoy stated: “Turkish Cypriots living abroad should create a strong diaspora in unity and solidarity. Let’s share the power. Let’s evaluate the lobbying potential and take care of our future.”

Taçoy said that there are many issues that he tried to observe during his visit to London.Taçoy stated that education against assimilation especially abroad is important. During his visit to London, Taçoy said that he wanted to identify the problems of the Turkish Cypriot community living in the UK. “We need to identify these problems and produce solutions together. In terms of young people, one of the fundamental problems is the military service” he added. Taçoy said: “Our people living here are still expecting many thing from the TRNC. In terms of our citizens living in England, TRNC is still regarded as a homeland. Therefore, these citizens have many expectations and questions which they seek to find answers. I’m not here to promise. I’m here to state that we must strengthen our bonds, identify and solve problems together. The TRNC values the people living here and expects unity and solidarity. Turkish Cypriots living abroad should create a strong diaspora in unity and solidarity. Let’s share the power. Let’s evaluate the lobbying potential and save our future.”