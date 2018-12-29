Free flu vaccine for the homeless

HOMLESS people living in Barking and Dagenham will be able to have the flu vaccine in a free walk-in-clinic which has been orgnised to as they are at a high risk of contracting the flu.

With the chance of contracting the flu at a high level for homeless people which can be lead to more damagers’ conditions if not treated means that. the flu vaccination help to reduce this risk.

The Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has set up the walk-in-clinic to help those who do not usually proactively access healthcare and ensure they are prepared for the colder months.