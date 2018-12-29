Free flu vaccine for the homeless

5 saat önce
0 60 Bir dakikadan az

 

HOMLESS people living in Barking and Dagenham will be able to have the flu vaccine in a free walk-in-clinic which has been orgnised to as they are at a high risk of contracting the flu.

With the chance of contracting the flu at a high level for homeless people which can be lead to more damagers’ conditions if not treated means that. the flu vaccination help to reduce this risk.

The Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has set up the walk-in-clinic to help those who do not usually proactively access healthcare and ensure they are prepared for the colder months.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

8 saat önce
77

Banning snacks at the checkout works

1 gün önce
146

Regency International Clinic your stop for health

10 Kasım 2018
241

NHS spends £1 billion a year on diabetes prescriptions

6 Kasım 2018
157

New measures to protect NHS staff introduced

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin