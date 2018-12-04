‘Psychological- social perspectives on language, identity and Alevism’ panel was held

A panel about “Psychological- social perspectives on language, identity and Alevism” was held by the Alevi research group on Saturday, 1 December at the British Alevi Federation.

The linguist from the Westminster University, Birgül Yılmaz was the main speaker for the panel.

Birgül Yılmaz was born in Malatya. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Queen Mary University. She also holds a master’s degree from King’s College London.

Yilmaz received her doctorate from SOAS, Univesity of London, in 2016 with a specialization in Language and Identity. For the last two years she has been working on language issues in those living in refugee camps in Greece. She is currently working as a post-doctoral researcher at Westminster University.