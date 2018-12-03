137 women are killed daily by domestic abuse

New data released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) states on average of 137 women across the world are killed by a partner or family member every day.

2 saat önce
0 35 Bir dakikadan az
domestic violence with young man and abused woman

New data released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) states on average of 137 women across the world are killed by a partner or family member every day.

They say it makes “the home the most likely place for a woman to be killed”.

More than half of the 87,000 women killed in 2017 were reported as dying at the hands of those closest to them. Of that figure, approximately 30,000 women were killed by an intimate partner and another 20,000 by a relative.

According to domestic violence London “Home Office figures reveal that on average, 100 women a year and around 30 men a year are killed within a domestic abuse context.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

12 saat önce
104

Young Turkish woman dies after hit by train

3 gün önce
148

TWPA end of year fair took place

3 hafta önce
205

Organised crimes cause greater threat than terrorism

4 hafta önce
227

İngilizler Bodrum’a geri dönüyor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin