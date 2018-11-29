Turkish Cypriot designer Aslantürk will design for X Factor finalist  

FAMOUS Turkish Cypriot designer Mustafa Aslantürk designed a dress for the X Factor finalist Scarlett Lee. The X Factor final is set to occur on Saturday, 1 December.

Mustafa Aslantürk continues to put his signature under new successes and this time he will be designing a special dress for the contestant who is the final for the television song contest.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, Mustafa Aslantürk expressed that he was really happy to design Scarlett Lee’s dress also added “I received a call from the X Factor last night and I was asked to design a dress for Scarlett Lee, despite the limited time I am pleased to design this dress for Scarlett.”

21-year old Scarlett Lee shared post from her Instagram account and thanked Mustafa Aslantürk. Scarlett stated, “Fittings with Mustafa Aslantürk for my dress! Thank you so much for making my dress for the X Factor finals on Saturday. So beautiful, I don’t know how he’s doing this in so short of days! Love you lots”.