TWPA end of year fair took place

TURKISH Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA), one of the oldest and well-established associations located in London, has successfully represented women in our community for decades.

Most recently, The Turkish Women’s Association has organised a charity event in their building located in North London.

The fair is known to take place at end of every year, whereby the association has presented their handcrafts, art and food. This year the fair took place on 23 November, Friday during 11:00 – 15:00 at the TWPA building located in north London, Turnpike Lane.

Alongside the members and committee members of the TWPA attending to the fair, the TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı and Political Affairs Secretary Dilşad Şenol also attended the fair organised on Friday.

Ayşe Ibrahim, President of TWPA stated that they are satisfied with the interest shown in the event also further added:

“We are happy to have organised our traditional fair today. This is a meaning event for us because we display handmade works our members which they have been preparing throughout the year. Every product sold here will be donated to our association.

Hence, our association has always been without community and will continue to do so. I would like to invite women of all ages to our association, they are welcomed in our association. I am sure that they will be happy to be a part of such an association.

In addition, I would like to thank Oya Tuncalı, our TRNC Representative, who has accepted to participate in our event.”