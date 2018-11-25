Saddam Hussein memorial plaque on London bench A Saddam Hussein memorial plaque that appeared on an east London bench has been removed.

It read: “In Loving Memory of Saddam Hussein” and it is not clear who left it there or what their intention was.

Wanstead resident Victoria Richards told the BBC it appeared on the bench on Sunday.

Local residents saw it and “expressed their outrage” on a community Facebook page, she said.

Former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, born in April 1937, was hanged in 2006 for crimes against humanity. His rule was characterised by a mixture of brutality, megalomania and paranoia.