New legal arrangements for Tottenham Park Cemetery TOTTENHAM Park Cemetery Action Group has made an important announcement in regards to recent changes in regards to the cemetery.

“It is announced to all our people that there are very important new legal arrangements related to Tottenham Park Cemetery. This legal arrangement means liquidation, exchange or liquidation of the company.

We would like to represent all reserved plot holders to the liquidators but we need names, addresses and copies of any documents or photos of your plot. We believe there are at least 50 plot holders hence, it is important for us to know who you are.”

Tottenham Park Action Group underlined that plot holders must urgently inform the liquidators Aspect Plus Ltd.

Contact details of Aspect Plus Limited: Email: Livia@aspectplus.co.uk Telephone; 0800 988 1897