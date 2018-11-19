Deliveroo in drive to find missing people

DELIVEROO riders across the capital and major will be display missing person posters on their backpacks as part of a campaign to find them in time for Christmas.

500 riders will display posters on the bags used to carry food as part of a campaign with charity Missing People.  The Deliveroo app will also introduce a fundraising feature called Ride to Find, which will give customers the opportunity to donate.

Will Shu Deliveroo’s chief executive, said: “The work that the Missing People charity does is life-changing for these families and when we had the opportunity to meet with them, we wanted to help.

“Our riders are at the heart of our business and are seen by communities up and down the country as they travel our streets to deliver food, so it’s amazing that our network of riders have volunteered to use our recognisable backpacks to create mobile billboards in support of such an important cause.

“We hope that over the holidays, our Ride to Find campaign will help bring missing people home to their friends and family as well as raise awareness and funds for the Missing People charity.”

