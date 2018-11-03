British Alevi Federation, art exhibition held at Millfied Theatre

THE British Alevi Federation has organised a exhibition of paintings curated by Hasan Bölücek at Millfied Theatre to coincide with the London Emek Theatre production of Akşama Çaya Gelecekler (Afternoon Tea).

The exhibition runs on the Millfied bar and kitchen from Tuesday, 30 October to Friday, 9 Novermber.

The artists which took place in the exhbitions as follows:

Arzu Kaya, Mahire Genç, Mustafa Gelgec, Hüseyin Özbalcı, Serap Çolak, Sevim Howell, Ayşe Karaman, Funda Timucin, Dilek Aydın, Tülay Özarin, Nuran Altuncevahir and Hüseyin Bektaş.

