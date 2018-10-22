Netflix and Spotify could be banned after Brexit IN the occasion of a ‘no deal’ Brexit Brits may not have the same access to their Netflix and Spotify accounts when travelling abroad.

IN the occasion of a ‘no deal’ Brexit Brits may not have the same access to their Netflix and Spotify accounts when travelling abroad.

According to new information revealed by Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, EU laws that prohibit firms from blocking access to websites based on a customer’s nationality or place of residence won’t apply if there’s no Brexit deal with the EU.

The EU digital single market rules, which came into effect this year, allow subscribers to access accounts such as Spotify, Netflix, Prime and Amazon Music anywhere in the EU as they would in the UK. But this won’t be the case if Britain leaves the union without a deal in place.

“In a ‘no deal’ scenario, the UK version of the Geo-Blocking Regulation will cease to have effect in UK law,” documents released by the government reveal.

In terms of Netflix, though content varies from country to country, within the EU it provides the same content as your home country for a certain period of time. For Spotify, you can use it in a different country from the one you are registered in for up to 14 days, after that you need to upgrade to a premium account or change your registered country.