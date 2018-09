AYLA Huseyin aged 17 went missing on Thursday, 10th September, has now been found.

The 17 year’s mother Alev Ozturkmen shared a post on her Facebook page that her daughter was missing after she did not show up for work. The post was an appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.

Another post made by her mother on Sunday 16th September said : “Dear friends, family and the kind public Ayla has been found thank you so much for your support”.