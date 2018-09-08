Enfield Council’s restaurant awarded top rating for sustainable food ENFIELD Council has become the first local authority in the UK to receive a top award for its work in sustainably sourcing cooking and serving food.

The council restaurant received a three-star award from the Sustainable Restaurants’ Association (SRA) which showcases innovative and inspirational practice and measures serveries against strict criteria. The criteria consist of ten pillars; A good restaurant will, celebrate local producers, server more veg and better meat, source fish responsibly, support global farmers, treat staff fairly, support community, feed people well, value natural resources, waste no food, reduce reuse and recycle.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Cllr Yasemin Brett, said: “I’m delighted that Enfield Council has become the first council to become a member of the SRA and also the first to achieve a three-star rating, just eight months after adopting a fresh approach to food sustainability. We scored particularly high in celebrating local and seasonal produce after bringing on board over 20 new suppliers. Most of these are based in Enfield or within 30 miles of the restaurant.

We are committed to providing good quality, tasty, sustainable food for members of staff at Enfield Council and the meals on offer demonstrate that. The menus in the restaurant are healthy, environmentally conscious and use produce provided by local suppliers, it is a win for everyone.”