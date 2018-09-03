“Brexit poses risk to effective care”

BREXIT poses an "immediate risk to the provision of safe and effective care" for patients in the UK, according to the Royal College of Nursing.

3 saat önce
0 74 Bir dakikadan az

BREXIT poses an “immediate risk to the provision of safe and effective care” for patients in the UK, according to the Royal College of Nursing.

The union has made the warning in a letter to leaders of the UK’s main political parties on behalf of its 435,000 members.

It also wants the parties to back a second referendum on any Brexit deal.

A government spokeswoman said plans are in place to ensure patients receive the same standards of care after Brexit.

The UK will leave the European Union on 29 March 2019.

In the letter, Maria Trewern, chair of council at the RCN, wrote: “As the debate across our membership has made clear, the implications of Brexit for the health and care system will be numerous.

“There are risks that, if not credibly addressed, may damage population health, as well as severely impact on our members’ ability to provide safe and effective care for their patients in both the short and the long term.”

The letter warned that Brexit could exacerbate ongoing problems in the NHS, such as workforce sustainability.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

2 saat önce
171

Avrupa Birliği’nden İngiltere’nin Brexit planına veto

2 saat önce
146

Theresa May: “Brüksel’e teslim olmayacağım”

2 saat önce
236

“Brexit planı parlamentoda reddedilecek”

5 saat önce
255

Brexit, İngiltere’de sperm kıtlığına neden olabilir

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin