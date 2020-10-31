PM to hold press conference as new Covid measures set to be announced

Boris Johnson to hold press conference at 4pm to discuss new curbs to tackle coronavirus.

He will be joined by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Johnson chaired a meeting of the cabinet at 1.30pm to discuss the government’s coronavirus response.

It comes as leaked documents seen by the BBC suggest the UK is on course for a much higher death toll than during the first wave unless further restrictions are introduced.

Deaths could reach more than 4,000 a day, one of the models suggests.

This figure is based on no policies being brought in to slow the spread of the disease, but most of the models peak at about 2,000 a day.

 

