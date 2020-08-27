Mertcan: “Schools have taken necessary measures to prevent Covid-19”

NURIYE Mertcan, Chair of the UK Turkish Language Culture and Education Consortium, evaluated the recently announced exam results and the new education period to Londra Gazete.

Mertcan, who is also the deputy principal at Duke’s Aldridge Academy, also touched on the important of children going back to school.

The A-Level results announced two weeks ago cause a great outrage and disappointment for students. Last week were it was announced that GCSE students achieved a record-breaking set of results.

ERROR DUE TO THE ALGORITHM

Mertcan spoke about the method of determining A-Levels and GCSE results, “After the exams were announced to be cancelled, little information was given to schools on how to determine the results. According to the information provided later, schools and teachers made great efforts to give students the most appropriate results. Unfortunately, there were errors due to the algorithm used in the A-Levels results due to the mistakes made. The same mistakes did not occur in the GCSE results, as schools and students opposed this.”

MESAURES TO PREVENT COVID-19

Mertcan stated that education is important and it is vital for students to go back to school next week.

“I believe that I do not need to repeat the important of education. Students have been away from their education for five months. Unfortunately, the participation of students from our community to the lessons provided during the pandemic period was low. Therefore, it is very important for students to continue their education. Schools have taken necessary measures to prevent Covid-19. If the families find out what these measures are, they can send their children with more relief. By law, our children must be at school and I will send my children to schools too.”