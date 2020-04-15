TTFF helping to support food campaign

THE Turkish Community Football Federation (TTFF) has started a food support campaign for people who have difficult times from the coronavirus outlook.

TTFF will be working hand in hand with the British Alevi Federation (BAF) who has set up a food support campaign. All club presidents and athletes have pledged their support the campaign.

Food donations and essentials are being delivered to Edmonton, north London and the TTFF have asked that member of the community come together and help towards the getting help to those in the lost need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The collected products will be delivered to the BAF headquarter in Enfield for distribution. BAF, which has a large number of addresses of those in need and a volunteer has set up a distribution network, will help the products collected by TTFF to reach the correct addresses.

On behalf of the TTFF board of directors, President Serdar Sarı said that contributing to BAF’s campaign, will help and bring light to the community.

If you wish to donate any food or essential products, you can drop them off to 5 Fairfield Rd, Edmonton, London N18 2QP, for more information you can get information about the food campaign on 0790 842 3108.