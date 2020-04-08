Coronavirus claims 58 members of the Turkish Speaking Community

MORE members of our community continue to fall victim to coronavirus. In the last 7 days over 20 known members of the Turkish Speaking Community have passed away.

In the last 7 days known deaths of Mahmut Özcan, Osman Mehmet, Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci, Hüseyin Kavaz, Ersin Mehmet (Soyalan), Türker Enver, Rıfat Hasan Rezvan, Südün Yusuf Ramadan, Ali Nurdağı , Salise Tolgay Demirağ, Hilmi Miksi, Enver Arif, Hanife Mehmet, Mustafa Ibrahim, Ergün Osman, Emine Aziz, Suna Arif , Yaşar (Usta) Cevahir, Ayse Ali, Şakir Cemal, Ibrahim Muharrem, Mevlut Bozdoğan and Huseyin Buz.

Over the past month the community as also lost Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı(92), Hayri Ergönül(55),Mustafa Ahmet(89), İlyas Güngör (84), Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Yıldıray Faik(62), Kamil Ahmet(87), Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman (78), H.E, Hacı Ali Doğuş (48), Güney Tarzan (77), Doğan Konkurt, Safi Levent (78), Mehmet Erdoğan, Serkan Aydın(40s) Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, H.Y, Zülfiye Osman, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Rehme Erdoğan Tayip, Çetin Çetinkaya, Arif Niyazi, Hüseyin Arslan(75), Samine Bilginer(79), Serdar Balı (49), Tayfun Salih and Ahmet Kamil.

The sad news of their passing shared on social media by loved ones and as of 5pm 7 April coronavirus has taken 2,352 lives in the UK, with 29,474 people testing positive out of 152,979 tests that have been carried out as of 9am April 8.

There has been 58 known deaths in the Turkish Speaking Community across the UK as of 3pm 8 April, 47 are from a Turkish Cypriot background and 11 originated from Turkey.

At Londra Gazete we send our condolence to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and during this time we wish all our readers’ good health and hope you’re keeping safe.