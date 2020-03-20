TfL closes 40 stations as night tube set to end

Transport for London announced a mass cut on transport services in the capital, with up to 40 stations closing and night services set to end.

People have also been urged to only use public transport for essential journeys in order to keep the network free for critical workers. Buses are also affected.

The move pre-empts further measures potentially coming into place to prevent the spread of the virus in the capital.

London has seen the most cases of anywhere in the UK, with 953 confirmed patients in the capital, according to Public Health England.

The city has been said to be weeks ahead in terms of the spread in comparison to other areas, prompting the prime minister to urge Londoners to pay particular heed to advice.

London Underground stations closures:

Bakerloo Line: Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue, Kilburn Park, Charing Cross

Central Line: Holland Park, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Chancery Lane, Redbridge

Circle Line: Bayswater, Great Portland Street, Barbican

District Line: Bow Road, Stepney Green, Mansion House, Temple, St James’s Park, Gloucester Road

Jubilee Line: Swiss Cottage, St John’s Wood, Bermondsey, Southwark

Northern Line: Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Goodge Street, Borough, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, South Wimbledon, Hampstead

Piccadilly Line: Caledonian Road, Arsenal, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Bounds Green, Manor House

Victoria Line: Pimlico, Blackhorse Road