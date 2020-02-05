Pegasus Airlines flight skids off runway in Istanbul

A plane has skidded off an airport runway in Istanbul, causing the jet to split into three pieces and injuring 120 people.

The country’s transport minister Cahit Turhan has said no one has died in the crash at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, adding that the incident was the result of a “rough landing”.

According to Turkey’s NTV television, the Pegasus Airlines flight, carrying 177 passengers and six crew members, had just arrived from the city of Izmir, adding the fuselage had caught fire but has since been extinguished.

Footage immediately after the crash appears to show passengers leaving the Boeing 737 aircraft through gaps in the fuselage.

Pegasus Airlines has confirmed a crash happened, but has not provided anymore details. The airport has been closed, with flights being diverted to the other airport in the city.

Live footage from the crash site shows rescue crews around the now-wrecked fuselage of the Pegasus Airlines aircraft, as its sprayed with fire hoses.

The inside of the cabin can be clearly seen, with seats appearing to be damaged and the doors left open.

Masses of people appear to be shining torches over the plane, seemingly in an attempt to check for anyone left in the fuselage, surrounded by flashing lights and blaring sirens.

Paramedics are also on the scene with stretchers and appear to be attempting to make a rescue from the wreckage.