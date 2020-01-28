Zeynel Akdoğan elected the new Chairman of IAKM

The 23rd General Assembly Meeting (AGM) of the Alevi Cultural Center of England and Cemevi (IAKM) was held with the participation of hundreds of people. In the elections which saw 631 members voted for the new administration, winning the chairman seat by 340 votes Zeynel Akdoğan, passed his fellow candidates Mustafa Sivas and Kadri Yılmaz who received 291 vote between each other.

During the AGM held in the meeting hall of the Cemevi, the President of the British Alevi Federation (BAF), Israfil Erbil, held the Presidency, Dr Ismail Bulut and ex-president Hüseyin Üzüm were elected to hold the AGM. Yaşar İsmailoğlu was appointed as the Foundation Supervisor and Dilan Gülüm was on the Council Board as secretary. The AGM also saw local councillor Ergin Erbil, Tolga Aramaz, Erdal Doğan attend as well as ‘Dede’ Ali Dereli, Mehmet Yüksel, ‘Ana’ Yadigar Aslan, Hatice Dereli, one of the semi’s past presidents, Hüseyin Üzüm, Yaşar Demiralay and hundreds of members and guests.

Last term chairman Kadir Yörük made a farewell and thanks speech before taking the annual report. Condolences were also given to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Elazig; Wishing urgent healing to the injured, Yörük made a speech summarizing his management process.

Akdoğan, who won the election by 340 of the 631 votes in the election, said: “As you know, the institution we are in and where we are subject to service is not an ordinary institution, it is not a cemevi. It has the largest and most crowded number of members in Europe, completed with the efforts and contributions of all Alevis living in England, and deserves the ‘Dergah’ quality because of the construction and service of our lives, from Scotland to Wales. is a very precious treasure for our unity for our path. With this consciousness, it will be our main duty to bring our dune to a more effective and respected position, and to bring together each of our lives under this roof, who say that I am Alevi to him, and who sees himself as an Alevi, who sees himself as an Alevi. ” said.

