China coronavirus ‘highly likely’ in the UK

Cases of the new strain of coronavirus in the UK are “highly likely”, a Public Health England (PHE) boss has said.

However, most of those affected abroad by the virus were making a good recovery, Prof Paul Cosford, medical director at PHE, added.

So far 14 people have been tested in the UK, with nine people awaiting results and five getting the all-clear.

Globally, there are more than 800 confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed 26 people in China.

All the people who have been tested in the UK had visited Wuhan – the Chinese city where the virus first broke out – in the last 14 days.

In Scotland, where five people were tested, an incident team has been set up to deal with the health threat. Four of the patients were believed to be Chinese, Downing Street said.

Those tested in the UK included one person in Wales, who was given the all clear last week, and one man in Belfast.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday there was an “increased likelihood” of cases of the virus occurring in the UK, but “we are well prepared” to deal with them.

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to Wuhan and the UK is monitoring direct flights arriving from China as a precaution.

Passengers are receiving leaflets and advice on what to do if they fall ill, and a health team is available at Heathrow Airport to check for symptoms.

China has widened a lockdown in Hubei province – the centre of the coronavirus outbreak. The travel restrictions will affect at least 20 million people across 10 cities.

The lockdown comes on the eve of Lunar New Year – one of the most important dates in the Chinese calendar, when millions of people travel home.

The virus has spread across China and to countries as far as Japan, Thailand and the US.

The World Health Organization has not classed the virus as an “international emergency”, partly because of the low number of overseas cases, but said it “may yet become one”.

Peter Piot, professor of global health and director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The good news is that the data to date suggests that this virus may have a lower mortality than Sars, we have a diagnostic test and there is greater transparency than decades gone by.

“And that is essential because you cannot deal with a potential pandemic in one country alone.”

What should you do if you think you have the virus?

Public Health England is advising anyone who has been to Wuhan within the past 14 days and has developed respiratory symptoms to phone NHS 111.

Those symptoms include a cough, a sneeze, shortness of breath, or a fever.

People who are concerned should phone ahead before going to any medical facility and mention their recent travel to the city.

PHE also advises anyone travelling to China to maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene, and avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.

The agency is currently not advising people to wear face masks.