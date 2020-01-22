Full support for Dilek Ogretmen in London

THE first Turkish teacher, who was selected among the top 50 teachers of the world Dilek Livaneli met with the public for the first time in London. The event she told about ‘A Wish is Not Enough-Success Story’, with the contributions of the Ataturk Society UK (ASUK) the “One Wish is Not Enough” project, which includes all the income of the ticket assistance event held at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Angel, and motivation training and live mentorships developed by Dilek Livaneli for prospective teachers.

Over 120 participants attended the night, where representatives of non-governmental organisations, business people, students and teachers were among the guests, including journalist Ayşe Arman.

At the night ASUK President Jale Özer, Vice President and President of the Azerbaijan House Dr Tekin Atalar, radio and television (BBC) broadcasters Turan- Serpil Erdemgil, solicitor Zehra Semiha Doğankayalı Todd, Osnabrück Refik Karagöz, a member Culture and Youth of the House from Germany Y.K were present.

Livaneli, a village school teacher who teaches education alone in unified classrooms, never loses her hope and belief in her job, how she knew culture closely, identified the needs, how she produced solutions to problems and her journey from village school teacher to global teacher.

Speaking at the event Özer said: “We have to support this project because we attach great importance to this project, so that this incredible success story of a young village teacher trained by our Republic will set an example for other teacher candidates and that our teachers will increase their ideas free, conscience, lore. At the end of the program, we proudly watched how valuable this project is and what a teacher who loves their profession and wants to realize their dreams can achieve. All the income of this night will be spent for the “One Wish is Not Enough” project. We would like to thank everyone who supported them with their participation and donations.”