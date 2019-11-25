TWPA held the annual end of year Bazaar 

The Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA), is one of the oldest and well-established associations that successfully represent women in our society and this year once again they organised a year-end fair and Christmas bazaar at the headquarters in North London.

This year they held their annual Christmas bazaar on Friday 22 November, the bazaar exhibited various hand-made works prepared by managers and members of TWPA throughout the year. From booties to clothes, handcrafted souvenirs, and delicious dishes of Turkish and Cypriot cuisine, many products were displayed in the bazaar.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TNRC) London Representative Oya Tuncalı, TRNC Secretary Hale Çavuloğlu along with TWPA board members, the association members and citizens living in London attended the ‘year-end charity bazaar’ event.

Speaking to Londra Gazete TWPA Vice President Hülya Değirmencioğlu said “We are very happy to once again organise our annual bazaar. We exhibit the craftsmanship of our managers and members throughout the year in their homes and in our association. The revenue of each piece of product sold here will remain in our association. Our association has always been with our society in London and continues to be there. I expect women of all ages to join our association and I invite our women to our association. Today, I would like to thank Oya Tuncalı, our TRNC London Representative for participating in our charity event organised by our association and also to all our members and friends. ”

TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı, was invited to the event stated that they always support TWPA, one of the oldest associations in London, she also purchased some of the products sold in the exhibition and personally helping the association.