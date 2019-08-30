Lesbian couple ‘jeered at by takeaway staff’ at kebab shop

A LESBIAN couple claims they were abused for kissing in a kebab shop by staff who told them: “We don’t want to see that”.

Alice Bowerman, 31, and Terri-Ann Metcalfe, 34, were waiting for the late-night treat at Marmaris in Nottingham when they locked lips.

But the couple, who have been together for two years, say they were jeered by takeaway staff – leaving them “shocked and angry”.

Terri-Ann told the BBC: “I was shocked. I asked if they would react like that to a man and a woman kissing and they said, ‘No, because that’s normal’.

“It was nothing outrageous, just a normal kiss – like any couple would do on a night out.

You get lots of people asking why we need Pride nowadays but this kind of things reiterate why it’s so important

Alice said none of the customers stepped in to help during the incident on Monday at around 3.30am.

She added: “You get lots of people asking why we need Pride nowadays but these kind of things reiterate why it’s so important.

“I want them to know that no, they can’t say these things, and we will do something about it.”

Nottinghamshire Police said: ”A hate incident has been reported and officers are continuing to investigate. We’d like to thank the victim for reporting and we will be providing the appropriate support to them.”