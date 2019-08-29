Jale Özer on the 97th anniversary of the 30th of August  

Atatürk Society UK President Jale Özer shared a message ahead of the 30th August on its 97th anniversary.

Sharing a press release saying; “The Great Offensive started in Afyon on August 26, 1922, at 4:30 and lasted for 4 days and 4 nights, resulted in the Battle of Dumlupınar Square on 30 August and a great victory was achieved. Following this victory, Mustafa Kemal said “Army! Our first goal is the Mediterranean, advanced” … on September 9, Izmir was liberated from enemy occupation. September 18 will be built in western Anatolia completely from the enemy thanks to the triumph of the Republic of Turkey, albeit a period of imperialist expansion will be stopped and oppressed countries will declare their individual freedom.”

Adding “…Our Eternal Commander-in-Chief, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his fellow soldiers, commemorates all the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives for their homeland with respect and gratitude , Turkey and the Turkish people the August 30 Victory Day is valuable members of the Armed Forces and realize we are celebrating the 97 years.

In spite of all these negativities, we will never forget that our map is the anti-imperialist road map in the light of science and reason shown by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic so that the dark clouds on our country will turn to light.”