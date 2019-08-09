Islington Council launches bid to create London’s first Low Plastic Zone

ISLINGTON Council, working together with North London Waste Authority, this week launches its bid to create one of London’s first-ever Low Plastic Zones (LPZ) in Farringdon as part of bold action to help cut single-use plastic waste.

To take part in the LPZ, businesses sign the Charter of Commitment, which includes committing to steps such as encouraging customers to use or bring their own reusable coffee cups, water bottles and bags, and offer items such as milk, sugar and condiments in larger refillable containers or dispensers.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We’re determined to take bold action to help reduce the use of single-use plastics, which are so harmful to our environment.

“The Low Plastic Zone on Cowcross Street is a decisive, practical step towards cutting down on single-use plastics. We hugely welcome businesses that have signed up to the charter and we look forward to more businesses in the area signing up.”

Cllr Clyde Loakes, Chair of North London Waste Authority, said: “We are working with our seven constituent boroughs, including Islington, to create Low Plastic Zones across north London. Low Plastics Zones are part of our work to encourage positive action amongst businesses and local communities to reduce the amount of waste we produce and tackle the climate emergency. I’d encourage all Islington businesses to sign the Charter of Commitment pledge and replace at least one of the single-use plastic items they currently give customers.”

The Low Plastic Zone is part of Islington Council’s commitment to taking bold action to create a healthier, greener Islington and to encourage businesses, residents and visitors to reduce their impact on the environment. Water refill points have already been installed at several points around the borough, in partnership with the Mayor of London and the #OneLess campaign, and many businesses have signed up to the Refill app, which shows residents where they can refill their bottles with free tap water.