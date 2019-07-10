Schoolboy given £3,500 after school wrongly accused him of supporting ISIS

A schoolboy aged 11 has been handed a £3,500 compensation payout after his school wrongly accused him of supporting ISIS.

The unnamed boy turned up at a school in Tower Hamlets, east London when he was eight years of age wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan: ‘I want to be like Abu Bakr al-Siddique’.

Abu Bakr al-Siddique is a prominent figure in Islam born in the year 583 who would later become the father-in-law of the prophet Muhammad, who married his daughter.

He is much loved because he used his money to buy Muslim slaves from their inhuman masters and set them free.

Its believe they mix up Abu Bakr al-Siddique with the ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The child, who cannot be named, was questioned by social services over his choice of clothing, according to The Sun.

His mother claims she was also warned by the social workers that they had ‘recorded a caution’ against the boy – and are also alleged to have spoken to him about ‘deradicalisation’, the newspaper claimed.

The family of the boy, now 11, said he was also damaged by the incident and has become shy and more reluctant to speak up in class.

Tower Hamlets Council have paid the child £3,500 in compensation for a breach of the 1988 Human Rights Act.

The council says the case is confidential and declined to comment.