The 4th West London Turkish Festival is on this Sunday

This year the 4th West London Turkish Festival organised by the West London Turkish volunteers on Sunday 7 July.

Celebrating their fourth year the festival is for a colourful event with folk dances and Turkish handicrafts to special tastes of Turkish cuisine, fun events for children to sports tournaments, a way for the community to meet with the different organisations in west London and the rest of the capital.

Bring together the Turkish and other communities living in England for a day of celebration and fun, this year’s festival is open to all people of ages, backgrounds, the pervously years has seen hundreds of members of the community joining together.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, Yilmaz Bakay a member of the festival committee said “ Children’s playgrounds, fun activities and surprises, as well as fun activities for adults will take place in this festival.

There will be an unforgettable day among the adults with rope pulling and football tournament as well as different activities.”

This year’s festival will be hosted by the Springwest Academy at Browells Lane, Feltham, TW13 7EF. The day-long event will be starting from 10 am to 8 pm.

You can get tickets for the festival, which is free of charge, via Facebook or Eventbrite ‘4. West London Turkish Festival ’ and if you are interested in taking part or want more information about the festival you can contact Yilmaz Bakay directly on 0774817368.