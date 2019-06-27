The 3rd Luton Turkfest is taking place on 30 June

THE 3rd Luton Turkfest will be held this Sunday on the 30 June. Organisers the Luton Turkish Culture and Education Center Gümüşhanevi Mosque, have been hosting the event since 2017 to promote Turkish culture and cuisine.

Luton Turkish Culture and Education Center President Atilla Üstün, spoke with Londra Gazete about the festival and associations history. The association was founded in 1996 and now has approximately 2,500 families as members, mostly from Gümüşhane origin.

Talking about the entertainment and plans that they have set for Sundays big event Üstün said “We will have Mehter Team, Turkish folk dances, ancestor sports greasy wrestling competitions, our minstrels, hymns and theatrical performances accompanied by choir of our children who are educated in our association mosque, Turkish coffee, hand-woven fabrics selling Ottoman Turkish culture, marbling arts, playgrounds we prepared for our children. All this and more is waiting for our esteemed guests. ”

The festival is open to all and an invitation to the Turkish speaking community to join the festival in celebrating its 3rd successful year has been made. For a day of fun and entertainment, Üstün gave the message “Let us introduce our culture and have fun together”.

The festival will be taking place will take place at Stockwood Park, Luton LU1 4HB on Sunday, June 30 between 12:00 and 18:30. You can also follow updates on the Facebook event page at Luton Turkfest 2019.