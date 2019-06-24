LAPS second exhibition: One world, different perspectives

The London Alternative Photography Society (LAPS), which was founded by amateur and professional photographers living in London, opened its second exhibition.

LAPS, which carried out many activities such as photography training, seminars, interviews and photography trips throughout the year has some 40 participants, ended its second year again with an exhibition. The exhibition, which was first opened with the reception of the Day-Mer 30th Culture and Art Festival on June 19, will be open for display during the Day-Mer Tottenham hall and will be presented to the photographers at the Park Festival on July 7.

LAPS members who participated in the Day-Mer Culture and Art Festival, which this year will be held for the 30th time by the Turkish Kurdish Community Solidarity Center (Day-Mer), received great acclaim with its exhibition “One world, different perspectives”.

LAPS members will be exhibited at Day-Mer’s North London Community Center in Tottenham, which 50 photos will be open to visitors every weekday between 11.00 and 19.00.

Emrah Şahbaz, the LAPS official who explained the exhibition, stated that as a group, they continued to travel without interrupting the road they started two years ago.

Saying that “To expose the shared world from the perspective of our members, that the photographer and the people who stand in front of them can find a part of themselves, and add new meanings to concrete and abstract concepts; perhaps the works they will identify with the sections of their own lives make us very motivated. Every year, the interest of photographers from all levels gathered and LAPS, where we share knowledge and love, proves that we are on the right path. This year, with the participation of new members, consisting of dozens of LAPS continues to grow and bear fruit. LAPS, which will resume again in September, provides the opportunity for many photo enthusiasts to come together and develop themselves and socialize in their busy lives with the advantage of free membership. Our knowledge of photography at all levels and members of all age groups from different segments of our community are the cornerstones of the LAPS mosaic.”

If you are interested in photography and want to improve your skills or learn new ones, you can join LAPS. For further information please contact Emrah Şahbaz at 07879 653366.