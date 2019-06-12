Newham University Hospital staff stabbed in A&E

5 saat önce
0 129 1 dakikada oku

The incident happened at Newham University Hospital shortly after midnight. The victim, a 50-year-old woman, has been treated and discharged.

Police said the attacker used a pair of scissors and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Shane Degaris, deputy group chief executive of Barts Health NHS Trust said: “An emergency department assistant at Newham Hospital was stabbed by a member of the public while at work early this morning.

“This was a shocking and senseless attack on a member of staff doing their duty.”

He said in the wake of the attack there would be a security review.

“The Trust condemns any form of violence and aggression against our dedicated and hard-working staff. In the light of this incident we are reviewing security at all our hospitals to ensure the safety of all our staff and patients at all times,” he added.

“The victim was treated in the Emergency Department, admitted to a ward and has since been discharged home. Police apprehended the perpetrator.”

A statement from Scotland Yard a man was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

This continued: “Police were called at 00:27hrs on Wednesday, 12 June to reports of a stabbing at the Hospital.

“The victim aged 50 suffered multiple stab wounds caused by a pair of scissors. Her injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening.

“The male suspect aged 27 was arrested on suspicion of GBH at the scene. He remains in an east London Police Station where he continues to be questioned.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 gün önce
772

Protesters march for Barış Küçük

1 hafta önce
3.224

17-year-old arrested for the murder of Barış Küçük

1 hafta önce
605

Man stabbed in a unprovoked attack in Haringey

2 hafta önce
175

Man fatally stabbed in Newham

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin