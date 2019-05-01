Londra Sanat Forum’s “Art & Life” event

LONDRA Sanat Forumu, organised an “Art & Life” (Sanat ve Yaşam) event on Thursday 25 April at Yunus Emre Institute.

The event was attended by members of the London Art Forum, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Consul Ülkü Alemdar, artists and member of the community all attended the event.

Participants who participated in the event were accompanied by songs that were read throughout the program. On the occasion of the World Art Day, which is known as the 15th of every April, there were poems, songs and literature.

The organiser of the program is Sonay Yakup Yakupsoy. In the organized event, Yakupsoy sang poetry occasionally.

Subsequently, the TRNC Consul Ülkü Alemdar performed her own poetry. Turkish Classical Music with the program, Erkan Pastırmacıoğlu, Neslihan Çakır and Ethem Demir sang songs. Apo-Can sang songs from Turkish Folk Music.

