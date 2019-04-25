Young Turkish students to perform in ‘BABY CAN’T WAIT’

A group of young Turkish students will be performing in the production called ‘BABY CAN’T WAIT’ the comedy play will be presented by Balıkçıoğlu Juniors theatre.

The event is being sponsored by of Enfield Mayor Saray Karakuş as one of her selected Enfield Charity; taking place at 7pm on May 3rd at the Dugdale theatre, 39 London Road, Enfield EN2 6DS.

The play has been written and will be a director by Shadiye Balıkçıoğlu, the young group of Turkish performers will be made up of Shadiye Balıkçıoğlu, Orhan Djemal, Olivia Eken, Baran Armstrong, Aleyna Sezinguler and Efran Karakus, the all Turkish star cast will be the first of its kind to perform here in London.

The young stars have been practising and preparing for the past 2 months, with play set the young teenagers to have big plans and have said that this is not just a single perform, they plan to continue their work and have more play planned it the future.

With limited places makes sure you book your tickets by calling 07534664921 and for £10.00 each.