Limassol Association makes a donation to Turkish School

ON Sunday 31st March Limassol Association visited Hornsey Ataturk School making a donation of £2,000.

The donate is given to the Turkish schools who will be the travelling to Cyprus this year and represent the Turkish Cypriot living London at the 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations.

The students will be travelling and taking part of the event, with the donation helping towards their expenses. The donations will be raised from the planned ‘Mothers Night’ event that will take place in May.

Arife Revan, the president of the Limassol Association said: “It is our duty to support our children who will sail from success to success and will be the captains of tomorrow, and assume the duties of us today in the society. I would like to congratulate Mr Türker Cakiciyi, the president of Hornsey Atatürk Schools, who has been undertaking this important and social duty for 37 years.

I would also like to thank all the board members who have served and who are still working… and we celebrate Mother’s Day with mothers who are loyal and faithful and who have never lost love in their hearts.”

Retvan was also presented with flowers as thanks and also as a celebration of mother days on Sunday. The association members together with Hornsey Ataturk School members spent time enjoying tea and each other’s company.