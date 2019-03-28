THE 14 associations in the UK met on Saturday, 23 March at Seven Sister’s Dersim-DER and made a press statement about the attacks on Alevi institutions and representatives of the institutions.

At the Dersim-DER joint press release, Tilkililer Solidarity Association, Alxas Kom, Paz-Der, Kırkısraklar Solidarity Center, El-Com, Kürecik Association, Dersim-Der, Göksunlular SDK, Koçgirililer Association, Gürünlular Association, Nurhak Cultural Center, Smithery Association, Hasanali UK and Keshanli Village British Association attended.

“We strongly condemn attacks on Alevi institutions and their representatives,” said Kürecikliler Association Co-Chair Mustafa Doğan, who read the press release on behalf of all the associations participating at the meeting.

Doğan added, whilst positive developments are taking place in Europe, the discriminatory policy of denial towards the Alevis in Turkey still continues.

Doğan, conveyed that “The scams and slanders against Turgut Öker, the Austrian Federation of Alevi Associations and for İsrafil Erbil today are not coincidental. It is the product of a specific project that targets the Alevis. But these are futile efforts. We demand that the Kurdish issue, which constitutes the most important agenda in the country, should be resolved peacefully, free from violence and put an end to the policies of oppression and assimilation against the oppressed peoples.”